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Gavin Newsom is Closing Down the Beaches in California Again!!
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79 views • April 30, 2020
Newsom orders temporary closure of all beaches in Orange County after Newport Beach saw crowds!!?
All beaches in Orange County must temporarily close over concerns the region is not heeding stay-at-home orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
The sands of Newport Beach were dotted with beachgoers last weekend, many lounging on the shoreline in groups amid the statewide self-quarantine order. The emergence of photos and video capturing the beach crowds spurred condemnations from Newsom and health officials, who are concerned the defiance of social distancing guidelines may lead to a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections.
All beaches in Orange County must temporarily close over concerns the region is not heeding stay-at-home orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
The sands of Newport Beach were dotted with beachgoers last weekend, many lounging on the shoreline in groups amid the statewide self-quarantine order. The emergence of photos and video capturing the beach crowds spurred condemnations from Newsom and health officials, who are concerned the defiance of social distancing guidelines may lead to a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections.
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