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The Patriot Hour: Durham-Sussmann Court Date Set May 16th [14.04.2022]
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50 views • April 15, 2022
'Things Are Moving Forward with Durham as expected. Enjoy The Show.'
Note: I trust no one, also not Q and Q-anon (links below) and especially not Trump and his 'team'. I wanna see it before I believe it. But I hope Mike who I have followed since early 2020 is right.
Q Intelligence Drops:
https://qalerts.app/
https://truthsocial.com/
https://truthsocial.com/@qalerts
https://qalerts.app/tsq/
https://rumble.com/PrayingMedic
https://qagg.news/
https://qresear.ch/notables
https://qagg.news/podcast/
https://qagg.news/players/
Enjoy the show.
Dec 31, 2021 All Q Drops – Part 42: The Royal Family, Human Trafficking, and Satan
https://patriotsinprogress.substack.com/p/all-q-drops-part-42-the-royal-family?s=r
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
The Patriot Hour
Published April 14, 2022
754 Views
https://rumble.com/v10yqym-durham-sussmann-court-date-set-may-16th.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Note: I trust no one, also not Q and Q-anon (links below) and especially not Trump and his 'team'. I wanna see it before I believe it. But I hope Mike who I have followed since early 2020 is right.
Q Intelligence Drops:
https://qalerts.app/
https://truthsocial.com/
https://truthsocial.com/@qalerts
https://qalerts.app/tsq/
https://rumble.com/PrayingMedic
https://qagg.news/
https://qresear.ch/notables
https://qagg.news/podcast/
https://qagg.news/players/
Enjoy the show.
Dec 31, 2021 All Q Drops – Part 42: The Royal Family, Human Trafficking, and Satan
https://patriotsinprogress.substack.com/p/all-q-drops-part-42-the-royal-family?s=r
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
The Patriot Hour
Published April 14, 2022
754 Views
https://rumble.com/v10yqym-durham-sussmann-court-date-set-may-16th.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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