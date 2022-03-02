"Voters order what they want and in this case they got what they asked for"

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Matt Palumbo: If the remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent speech are to be believed, what the American voters asked for is the highest inflation in four-decades, a labor shortage, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more COVID deaths, record border crossings, America losing its energy independent status, kowtowing to China, big tech censorship, smearing parents as terrorists, unconstitutional vaccine mandates, and more.
While speaking to highlight the Biden administration’s focus on “equity” at a Black History Month event, Harris went off script and said, smiling; “As we know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case they got what they asked for.”
The clip of the comments has mainly been getting attention because Harris completely changed her voice in a manner where it sounds like she’s performing the worst Bill Cosby impression of all time while speaking.