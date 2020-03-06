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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1823 - Wednesday - March 04, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/ZQZIXiFmt2E
Unhinged: Schumer Threatens Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh On Abortion - #1823 - 6PM
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threatened two conservative Supreme Court justices as he spoke at a pro-choice rally in front of the Supreme Court Wednesday as the Court heard a Louisiana case on restricting abortion, June Medical Services v. Russo, described by ScotusBlog, “Whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit’s decision upholding Louisiana’s law requiring physicians who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a local hospital conflicts with the Supreme Court’s binding precedent in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt.”
Unhinged: Schumer Threatens Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh On Abortion – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/AkCq30qn6KR
GUEST: Sheriff Richard Mack is the former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona and a political activist. He is known for his role in a successful lawsuit brought against the federal government of the United States which alleged that portions of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act violated the United States Constitution. Sheriff Mack is the son of an FBI agent and began his own law enforcement career as a street cop in Provo, Utah. After graduating from BYU in 1978, Mack became an officer with Provo P. D. He was soon promoted to corporal, sergeant, and detective. He spent one year as an undercover narcotics agent. In 1988, Mack moved home to Arizona where he ran for sheriff. He was elected Graham County Sheriff and served as such for eight years. It was during this time – in 1994 – that federal agents informed all sheriffs that they would be required to work for the Federal Government under the mandate of the Brady Bill, and Mack's court case began.
https://sheriffrichardmack.com/index
https://cspoa.org/
http://www.thefreedomcoalition.com/
https://www.facebook.com/SheriffMack/
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