DIVINE DISCIPLINE ON THE LAND 2. SAMUEL 21:1-22

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 21:1-22. When the Israelites obeyed the Lord, he blessed them. When they did not obey the Lord, he did not bless them (Leviticus 26). Sometimes the crops failed for one year. But after three years, David knew that something was wrong. The Lord probably spoke to David by a prophet or a priest. This was the Lord's punishment. Joshua chapter 9 records the story about the Gibeonites. Joshua promised that they could live safely in Israel. But King Saul had not kept that promise. The Bible does not record what Saul had done. But the Lord knew about Saul's cruel actions.