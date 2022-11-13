Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PEOPLE FOR PROPLE RADIO - SHARE WITH SHARA - 13TH NOV 2022
28 views
channel image
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published 16 days ago |

HEART - EMOTIONS- SELF REALISATION AND MORE........

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

Sit with me as I venture into the understanding of the energy that surrounds us, how to work with them, and tune in to the Resonance that allows us to vibrate at our highest potential.

Sure distractions happen. Here is how to reset yourself.

Join me as we deconstruct these patterns.

Xo Sha

Keywords
vaccinesgeoengineeringfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket