PEOPLE FOR PROPLE RADIO - SHARE WITH SHARA - 13TH NOV 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEART - EMOTIONS- SELF REALISATION AND MORE........
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
Sit with me as I venture into the understanding of the energy that surrounds us, how to work with them, and tune in to the Resonance that allows us to vibrate at our highest potential.
Sure distractions happen. Here is how to reset yourself.
Join me as we deconstruct these patterns.
Xo Sha