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NATO Intervention Destroyed Libya - a Once Prosperous North African Country - Destroyed During a Disastrous NATO-Led Invasion in 2011
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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39 views • August 28, 2023

NATO  - so good at destroying nations and taking the plunder afterward. Has NATO ever done otherwise?  I'm adding something else about Israel's meddling recently, read today. At bottom of this description. Cynthia

Shared from 'Africa Today', on PressTvir - NATO intervention destroyed Libya

Libya plunged into deadly chaos after the overthrow and killing of its long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi following a bombing campaign by the US-led NATO military alliance in 2011.

Article and video:  https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/08/28/709759/NATO-Intervention-Destroyed-Libya

Since 2015, Libya has been divided between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli and parallel institutions in Tobruk, allied to renegade military commander General Khalifa Haftar. Attempts to hold an election that would unite the country have failed up until now. The country has experienced relative peace since a 2020 following truce between the main eastern and western sides. However, intermittent clashes between rival militia groups continue to threaten the country's future.

This week, we are focussing on Libya, a once prosperous North African country that was destroyed during a disastrous NATO-led invasion in 2011. The second part of our program will be on the situation in Niger after the military takeover of the country last month.

Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:

www.presstv.ir

www.presstv.co.uk

Today read and found this:

Libya suspends foreign minister after meeting with Israeli foreign minister

Libya Tripoli's government prime minister suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Sunday and referred her for investigation after Israel said its Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had met her last week.

Israel's statement on the meeting, in which it said the ministers had discussed possible cooperation, prompted small protests in Libya, which does not recognise Israel.

Libya's Foreign Ministry said Mangoush had rejected a meeting with representatives of Israel and that what had occurred was "an unprepared, casual encounter during a meeting at Italy's Foreign Affairs Ministry."

The Libyan ministry's statement said the interaction did not include "any discussions, agreements or consultations" and added the ministry "renews its complete and absolute rejection of normalisation" with Israel.

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