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1/29/21 Manchurian POTUS, CO FeEquity Fe #WeAreFree
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1010 views • January 30, 2021
You Are Free TV
1/29/21: As Biden reigns with fiat orders, R Paul says do not obey, Americans do what we do best- grass roots organizing for Restoration of the Republic...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers: 40% off sale! Code: free40%off
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
HCQ exonerated by American Journal of Medicine:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
Peter Strohk's wife, Melissa Hodgmann, is heading up the SEC's Enforcement Division!
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-rel...
Leon Black "steps down" Apollo Global Management, Epst_in:
https://www.techkee.com/billionaire-a...
WEF concludes today, you can watch what they say they are planning:
https://www.weforum.org/events/the-da...
Trump gets behind Restoration of America:
https://www.restorationofamerica.com/
The Jesu_t roll out explained:
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/warn...
Jen Ps_ki came from the K_rry/HRC state departments and her husband did too:
https://amazingpolly.net/blog/index.p...
ABC Pres Goldston stepping down:
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2...
Rand Paul, Walk for Life, reintroduces bills to defund P P hood:
https://www.wlky.com/article/kentucky...
https://nationalfile.com/biden-secret...
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-c...
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/01/n...
State of Emergency in PR:
https://www.puertoricoheadlinenews.co...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/featur...
https://caribbeanbusiness.com/puerto-...
WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave Across the Planet to Free Humanity!!
1/29/21: As Biden reigns with fiat orders, R Paul says do not obey, Americans do what we do best- grass roots organizing for Restoration of the Republic...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers: 40% off sale! Code: free40%off
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
HCQ exonerated by American Journal of Medicine:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
Peter Strohk's wife, Melissa Hodgmann, is heading up the SEC's Enforcement Division!
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-rel...
Leon Black "steps down" Apollo Global Management, Epst_in:
https://www.techkee.com/billionaire-a...
WEF concludes today, you can watch what they say they are planning:
https://www.weforum.org/events/the-da...
Trump gets behind Restoration of America:
https://www.restorationofamerica.com/
The Jesu_t roll out explained:
https://www.simonparkes.org/post/warn...
Jen Ps_ki came from the K_rry/HRC state departments and her husband did too:
https://amazingpolly.net/blog/index.p...
ABC Pres Goldston stepping down:
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2...
Rand Paul, Walk for Life, reintroduces bills to defund P P hood:
https://www.wlky.com/article/kentucky...
https://nationalfile.com/biden-secret...
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-c...
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/01/n...
State of Emergency in PR:
https://www.puertoricoheadlinenews.co...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/featur...
https://caribbeanbusiness.com/puerto-...
WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave Across the Planet to Free Humanity!!
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