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Why Does Trump-Era America Look Like Mystery Babylon?-NTEB-APRIL 15 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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There is something about Donald Trump that makes the Babylon question almost impossible to ignore. He is not just a politician, not just a brand, and not just a former and present symbol of American power. He is a walking monument to gilded excess, worldly glory, national boasting, and religiously tinted political theater. Gold on the walls, gold in the branding, gold in the imagination, a golden goat in Mar-a-Lago, golden statues, gold as the visual language of success, dominion, and majesty. Add to that the constant appeal to God-language, destiny-language, providence-language, and a form of civil religion that wraps political ambition in sacred vocabulary, and you suddenly find yourself staring at something that looks disturbingly familiar to any Bible believer who has spent any amount of time in Revelation. “And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.” Revelation 17:18 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Babylon in the book of Revelation is a description of a system that generates corruption, exports corruption, multiplies corruption, and mothers corruption. If someone wanted to argue that America under Trump looks like Mystery Babylon, this would be the heart of it: not merely that America is rich, but that it is seductive; not merely that it is powerful, but that it is spiritually adulterous; not merely that it influences nations, but that it teaches nations how to rebel in style. Think about it. What has America exported more successfully than appetite? Appetite for luxury, appetite for image, appetite for entertainment, appetite for self-definition, appetite for wealth, appetite for power without righteousness, and liberty without truth. That is why Lady Liberty can be read, not perhaps as the literal woman of Revelation 17, but as a chilling type picture of her spirit. A giant woman facing the nations, torch in hand, promising liberty while the nation beneath her exports debt, immorality, bloodshed, seduction, and confusion. That’ll preach because the contrast is quite real. The world is invited in under the banner of freedom, only to be catechized in fornication. Think about this. Donald Trump appointed Paula White as the head of the White House Faith Office, as well as being his ‘spiritual advisor’, and she for all intents and purposes is a witch. Today we take a wild ride into the dark side of the Trump White House, and show you the spirit of devils that live there.

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