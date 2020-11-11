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2nd Amendment Preservation: Foundation to Nullify Federal Gun Control
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15 views • November 11, 2020
Using advice from James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and others - and following up on the success implementing these strategies on other issues, this state-level act would take direct aim at all federal gun measures on the books - from 1934 to 2018 - and everything in between.
Path to Liberty: November 11, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
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Path to Liberty: November 11, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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