The Path of Liberation — Liberty Ark Podcast EP05 | Legal & Monetary Entrapment

Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela reveal how modern systems of law and money quietly shape our sense of freedom. From birth certificates to banking, this conversation—rooted in The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues—explores how unseen agreements and financial structures influence human choice and sovereignty. What we explore: • How legal frameworks create dependency and control • Why money systems mirror spiritual principles of exchange • How language and definitions bind us to contracts • Recognizing hidden consent in financial transactions • Practical steps for greater awareness and responsibility Key takeaway: Liberation requires seeing where our energy and authority have been entrapped — and choosing to reclaim them with clarity. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

White Rabbit Academy (affiliate link): https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

X.com/Twitter: https://x.com/libertyarkshow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast

Substack: https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertyarkpodcast/

Attribution: Inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues. Support the show: • Like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and share • Comment below: How do you see law and money interacting in our lives today? Disclaimer: This content is for educational and spiritual discussion only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or medical advice. All views are personal opinions shared for reflection and learning. Some links may be affiliate links that help support the show at no additional cost to you.