SHOW NO. 90 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Jul 27th, 2022)

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In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft and Legal Researcher Shawn O’Connor ( https://shawnoconnor.org/ ) provide excellent commentary regarding federal income tax history, boundaries and requirements that you might not be aware of.
Various expert co-hosts join these episodes from time to time, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) and Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ).