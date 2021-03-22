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Do They Really Hate Us?
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15 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance tries to understand the motives of whites who are giving their countries away. Do they hate white people and want us gone, or do they believe they are being moral and generous? Taylor, with a focus on Angela Merkel, explores the minds of white liberals, and argues that we cannot change people’s minds if we do not understand them.
First posted to YouTube on August 10, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on August 10, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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