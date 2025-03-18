18+ Israel resumes Full-Scale GAZA Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Violent Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip. Clip info:
- Dozens of wounded arrived at Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar after a number of civilian homes were targeted in the northern Gaza Strip.
- More than 170 martyrs and 300 wounded, most of them children and women, in the initial toll of Israel’s airstrikes on homes, schools, shelters, and displacement tents in Gaza over the past 2 hours only.
“Sleeping people had their tents bombed over their heads”
- Minutes before the dawn call to prayer, they killed these children in a barbaric Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.
Thanks to Retards of TikTok for clips.
