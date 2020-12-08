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Why Twitter Sucks and Other News Updates With Kevin J. Johnston
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22 views • December 08, 2020
Twitter has suspended my account again. In fact, Twitter has suspended three of my accounts and a one week and the reason will blow your mind. It is not for bad language, harassment or even discussing COVID 19! I show you the exact reason why in this video but I also update you on some really cool facts. The show was a lot of fun with a lot of interaction and I appreciate all of you for coming to see me.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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