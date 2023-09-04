Create New Account
After the disaster, those who survived must reflect on how mankind will eradicate communism and fascism for the future
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
MATTA OF FACT 8.31.23 at 12pm: The CCP Economic Ticking Time Bomb

过去一个世纪以来，美国的财富也越来越集中到少数人手中，因为美国允许了共产主义的渗透和对人民的控制。灾难过去后，幸存下来的人要反思，人类将如何从此铲除共产主义和法西斯主义。

Over the past century, in the United States the wealth has been increasingly centralized in the hands of a few people, because the United States has allowed the infiltration of communism to take control of the country. After the disaster, those who survived must reflect on how mankind will eradicate communism and fascism for the future.


