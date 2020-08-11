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Trump knows the truth about covid19
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192 views • August 11, 2020
Be Brave, June 13, 2020
"Let's make the change the world is waiting for..."
Full
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjVC_P2hfzI
Dr. Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar/
Footage: Videoblocks
Be Brave
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsJXg_erGVxBvMhaT1PS2tA
"Let's make the change the world is waiting for..."
Full
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjVC_P2hfzI
Dr. Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar/
Footage: Videoblocks
Be Brave
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsJXg_erGVxBvMhaT1PS2tA
Keywords
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