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NEWS: Apil 29 - 2021: Bill Gates presses UK to contribute more to controversial CCP Virus vaccination campaign
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30 views • April 29, 2021
Billionaire Bill Gates, the biggest beneficiary of the sale of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Virus or coronavirus vaccines, is now criticizing the UK government for restricting its foreign aid budget. He urges the UK to provide more money to vaccinate residents of other countries.
However, Gates estimates that within a few months, the vaccination campaign would be covering most of the countries affected by the pandemic.
In his comments on Britain, Gates was referring to the announcement by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of a $6 billion cut in foreign grants.
Gates’ interest seems to be all about financial gain, despite being a philanthropist of sorts for his involvement in the lucrative vaccine business.
However, Gates estimates that within a few months, the vaccination campaign would be covering most of the countries affected by the pandemic.
In his comments on Britain, Gates was referring to the announcement by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of a $6 billion cut in foreign grants.
Gates’ interest seems to be all about financial gain, despite being a philanthropist of sorts for his involvement in the lucrative vaccine business.
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