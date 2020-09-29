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Habakkuk Chapter 3 - Special Christmas Day Episode
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5 views • September 29, 2020
Today September 29th is a special day. We should be celebrating Christmas right now, but due to traditions of man, we don't. On the 28th at evening began Christmas day and it continues until dark this evening. Listen in for more info. Today we will also finish up the book of Habakkuk.
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