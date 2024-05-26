PART 1: THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT JAY-Z|MUSIC WOMEN AND ALEISTER CROWLEY

This video was regarding Shawn “Jay-Z” Corey Carter, who is an American rapper, Hip-Hop industry mogul, billionaire and owns Roc Nation. He was once the president of Def Jam Records. He is also responsible for signing many artists’ past and present. There was other well-known names or celebrities mentioned in the video.





He also has a very dark side to him that people on the outside do not see. The Lord Jesus has sent messengers in the earth realm while we still have time. Mr. Carter chooses to blaspheme and mock Our Lord and Savior Christ because he believes he is a god himself. He follows the teachings of Aleister Crowley and the sex cult OTO.





Much of the music today has witchcraft and evil spirits placed on it purposefully to especially attract the youth.





Most born again believers have no clue this is going on or simply turn a blind eye.





PLEASE WAKE UP!!! 🙏

The NWO is upon us and will start at any moment. Seek the Lord God and test the spirit in this message.





📌 1 John 4:1 KJV- Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.





📌2 Peter 3:9 KJV-The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.





📌Romans 6:23 KJV-For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.





**PLEASE SHARE WITH AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE** THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!!





