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The Best "2nd Amendment" Resolution By Far...So Far?
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20 views • January 29, 2020
Well-crafted non-binding resolutions can play an important part in a strategy to stand for liberty on virtually any issue. On this episode, Michael Boldin will talk about some of the core principles that make up a "well-crafted resolution," and share what he sees as the best model "2nd Amendment" resolution available to date. By a mile.
Path to Liberty: January 29, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: January 29, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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