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“Charlamagne Tha God” And Other Black Liberals Cuck To Joe Biden And Democrat Party - War Room Full Show
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33 views • May 23, 2020
It’s open line Friday so we have from callers on the viral Joe Biden comment about black people voting Democrat. Bryson and Gary Gray join the show in an epic debate about whether Joe Biden’s comments fly or not with black people. Richard Reeves joins Owen in studio and lays out the blue print for getting Owen to speak at the Republican National Convention. Owen makes a big announcement and blueprint for how you can get involved as well. We look at some of the latest developments in the Obama scandal and the Coronavirus shut down. Anthony Fauci calls into the show. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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