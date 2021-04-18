Radical Truth #3 - The Muslim Brotherhood

Many people haven't heard of the 'Muslim Brotherhood,' and many of those who have are unaware of what it is, where it came from, and what it's doing in America. Here’s some VITAL information that you need to know, including how to help stop it.

Here is the book mentioned in this episode:

"Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld that's Conspiring to Islamize America" https://amzn.to/3uDxrvQ

Here's the full presentation called, "The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity, and Agenda" https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5XdQnw2EnoC

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

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