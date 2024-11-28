© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enuma Elish Tablet III
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 5 months ago
I was able to pump out 2 tablets in a 24hour ish period, so I'm happy about that
You've probably noticed the repeating lines now. They repeat similar to a chorus so its interesting to see how they can be interpreted. Remember, these tablets are over 6000 years old that already tell an older creation story.
Yes, that's an actual police siren during the Scorpion bit. They pulled someone over outside of my house as I was recording. How appropriate c:
You've probably noticed the repeating lines now. They repeat similar to a chorus so its interesting to see how they can be interpreted. Remember, these tablets are over 6000 years old that already tell an older creation story.
Yes, that's an actual police siren during the Scorpion bit. They pulled someone over outside of my house as I was recording. How appropriate c:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.