The Creator of the Universe... Think About it..

Man's greatest mistake is that we have neglected to consider our Creator.. the Being we call God. Some people claim that everything is pointless, and creationists are often more interested in their religious games than they are in getting closer to God, both fooling themselves and others around them into further neglecting the Creator. The end of the world is getting closer, and we'll soon need to stand before God and give an account of what we have done with our lives. God does care about what we do and don't do. Every choice has an eternal consequence, good or bad. Are you prepared to fall on your knees, humble yourself and hear God speak to you, so you can do what needs to be done right NOW...before it's too late?