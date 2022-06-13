Law Enforcement Analyst Calls White Supremacist Groups 'The Apparatus Of Organized Hate'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thirty-one members of the White Supremacist group, Patriot Front, were arrested for conspiring to riot in Idaho. They were arrested near a pride event and are suspected of having plans to disrupt it. MSNBC law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh joined former HUD secretary Julián Castro on American Voices to discuss.