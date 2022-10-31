Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 10/31/22 - Shifting Paradigms and Acknowledging the Good

Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 10/31/22 - Shifting Paradigms and Acknowledging the GoodToday we look at shifting social, political and scientific paradigms and how they are presaging deep change for our culture. We also consider at the "light in the dark" of the COVID era by asking the question, "What good has come out of the plandemic for you?" Participants share some of their stories of the unexpected positive outcomes from the past 3 years. Some context for this conversation is offered by the article, The Stockdale Paradox and the Future of Liberty, https://www.aier.org/article/the-stockdale-paradox-and-the-future-of-liberty/.

