Why Free Energy & Tesla Were Silenced

Watch this great story about Nikola Tesla and why his work has been suppressed for so long. There are also a few more surprises in this video that you most probably never knew about.
Clayton Morris presents this 'Redacted History' and does an excellent job in doing so.
Video Source:
'Redacted History' by Clayton Morris.
Closing theme music :
'The Fire of The Storm' by David Fesliyan
Tesla Coil Sequence:
Frederick Hamilton
Frederick Hamilton's Youtube channel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'Redacted News, Fesliyan Studios or Frederick Hamilton and this channel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.