Why Free Energy & Tesla Were Silenced

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Watch this great story about Nikola Tesla and why his work has been suppressed for so long. There are also a few more surprises in this video that you most probably never knew about.
Clayton Morris presents this 'Redacted History' and does an excellent job in doing so.
Video Source:
'Redacted History' by Clayton Morris.
Closing theme music :
'The Fire of The Storm' by David Fesliyan
Tesla Coil Sequence:
Frederick Hamilton
Frederick Hamilton's Youtube channel
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NOTE: There is no connection between 'Redacted News, Fesliyan Studios or Frederick Hamilton and this channel.