Trump's New Year's Nightmare: Jack Smith's Damning Testimony + Epstein & Ukraine War Stalemate

Tonight on Maverick News (December 31, 2025) – Rick Walker sits down with Mike Pekarek for a no-holds-barred breakdown of the stories exploding as 2025 comes to a close:• The full Jack Smith deposition transcript and 8-hour video released on New Year's Eve – Smith under oath calling Trump "the most culpable" in the election interference plot and standing firmly behind the evidence.

• Ongoing Epstein document developments and why these old connections keep resurfacing.

• Trump's promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war in "24 hours" hits reality – why the conflict is still raging and how broken campaign promises could haunt the GOP in the 2026 midterms.Is this the perfect storm of scandals and foreign policy failures that could define Trump's second term? We dive deep into the details, the politics, and what it all means heading into 2026. Don't miss this explosive New Year's Eve broadcast!Subscribe to Maverick News for independent coverage you won't find on mainstream outlets.#Trump #JackSmith #EpsteinFiles #UkraineWar #MaverickNews #RickWalker #2026Midterms #NewYearsEveLive tonight – turn on notifications!