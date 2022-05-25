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Netanyahu: This from Biden is a 'most dangerous development'
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282 views • May 25, 2022
568,839 views - Mar 20, 2022 - Netanyahu is interviewed by Levin on Fox News “Life, Liberty and Levin, about the moat dangerous nuclear development in Iran. What would be the effect of a nuclear Iran to the region and the United States. It is a catastrophic development To have a terrorist rogue regime that chants death to America, Israel and wants to subjugate the entire Muslim world, are dangerous infidels. Mirror.
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