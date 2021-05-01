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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 20: "Navigating The Depopulating"
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111 views • May 01, 2021
Fly with us on another TRUE Adventure as we attempt to navigate this "depopulation of Christendom" as Zidkenu calls it. We also hear from John B Wells about the dreadful sinister side effects. Johnny Cirucci on the Jesuit Illuminati, child torture and trafficking and how to end it. Batman helps us with the health official at your door. Contact tracers vs. Civil Rights. James O'Keefe, Alex Jones and other Alternative Media vs mainstream media and all of the lies by CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times including the Holocaust, Vietnam, Gulf of Tonkin, 911, Clinton Epstein, Russia Russia Russia! They lie about: open borders censorship & vaccines all pro big Pharma backed by the FBI... dr. Bhakti tells us about the covid-19 plandemic all fake the PCR test fail, dr. Kerry Mullins, Coronavirus, catastrophe, false diagnosis, Israel is ruined, America ruined, the nihilist socialist view that led to Total Anarchy... Elon Musk says A.I. more dangerous than nukes ... Neutron bomb, overpopulation myth, Quantum AI ,how to fight back using chaga mushroom, iodine, seaweed, Nori, Brown basmati rice, the Bible says you might be hid through meekness and righteousness Zephaniah 2 3... cures therapies FDA Dr Reene Caise N.D. 9 volt zapper for the Morgellan nanotechnology glass shards in the Q-tip swabs... Clif High on the Woo and the overwoo, vaccidents, vaxxidents... no political Solutions we need Moses serpents to swallow the Pharaoh's evil snakes, Jesuits Gates Fauci, Matthew 24:22 #Plandemic #Vaccidents #Genocide http://www.zidkenu.com
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