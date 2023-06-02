Working With God: Setting Up His Church

Jesus only had three and a half years to develop His ministry and set the doctrine for the church until He came back a second time. A house needs a strong foundation if it is to survive and Jesus built His ministry upon the Laws of God. Jesus was the ultimate authority while He was on the earth but that position was taken over by the Holy Spirit when He left.

The basic program of preaching repentance, casting out demons, and healing the sick has never changed. Nor has the Devil’s program since he questioned God’s commandment to Adam and Eve and it would be naïve to think that he would not continue to attack the church’s foundation.

False prophets are used to lead the people into doctrines that destroy faith and obedience; therefore, we must be sure that the doctrine we hold is true and defend it against those who are bent on destroying the works of God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1253.pdf

Working With God Part 5: Setting Up His Church

RLJ-1253 -- AUGUST 29, 2010

