SHOW NO. 95 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Mar 1st, 2023)

In this episode, Idaho State Senator Tammy Nichols joins us to explain a bill she has introduced into the Idaho Senate that if passed into law would charge anyone who administers within the state of Idaho an mRNA vaccine could be charged with a misdemeanor criminal offense. Senator Nichols provides a very well-researched and compelling argument for the need for this type of legislation. Take a look and decide for yourself! You can learn more about and support Senator Tammy Nichols here: https://nicholsforidaho.com/

