Russian Investigative Committee: Bryansk and Kursk Rail Explosions Classified as Terrorist Attacks

The Russian Investigative Committee has officially classified the railway bridge explosions in the Bryansk and Kursk regions as acts of terrorism.

The bridges that collapsed in the Bryansk and Kursk regions were blown up — Investigative Committee

On May 31, 2025, at 10:50 p.m., on the Vygonichi-Pilshino railway section in the Bryansk region, as a result of an explosion, the structure of the road bridge collapsed, the debris of which fell on a passenger train passing underneath it. As a result of the incident, people were injured and killed.

In the Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk region on June 1, 2025, at about 3 am, a railway bridge was also blown up, causing a passing train to fall onto the road. As a result of the incident, the driver and his two assistants were injured.

Criminal cases on the facts of the incidents have been transferred to the Main Investigation Department of the agency.

Adding:

Russian Official: Ukrainian Intelligence Behind Bridge Attack — “Ukraine Is a Terrorist State”

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, told SHOT that the explosion which brought down a bridge in the Bryansk region was the work of Ukrainian intelligence services. He described the act as a clear attempt at psychological warfare aimed at intimidating civilians and provoking Russia ahead of potential negotiations.

“There is no military value in the bridge attack,” Kartapolov said. “This was done to provoke a harsher Russian response and sow fear among the population. Ukraine is acting as a terrorist state—everything points to that.”

He emphasized that Russian security services will investigate the details and circumstances of the incident, and added that such actions will not derail Russia’s objectives.

“Our men continue their work in the zone of the Special Military Operation. We will achieve our goals,” he concluded.