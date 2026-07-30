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Seoul's Shock: The Global AI Stock Bubble is Popping
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-South Korea's KOSPI suffered steep losses as Samsung and SK Hynix's AI-driven semiconductor valuations rapidly weakened.

-China's CXMT accelerated memory chip innovation, challenging established manufacturers and narrowing the global semiconductor technology gap significantly.

-Widespread leveraged investing and herd mentality intensified market losses, triggering margin calls and heightened investor panic nationwide.

-Korea's semiconductor downturn may foreshadow broader corrections across global AI stocks with stretched valuations and rising competition.

-Gold, silver, and tangible assets are presented as safer alternatives amid financial instability and speculative market volatility.


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