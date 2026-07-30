Seoul's Shock: The Global AI Stock Bubble is Popping

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-Gold, silver, and tangible assets are presented as safer alternatives amid financial instability and speculative market volatility.

-Korea's semiconductor downturn may foreshadow broader corrections across global AI stocks with stretched valuations and rising competition.

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