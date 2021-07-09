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How to Save the World in 3 Easy Steps (Mikki Willis Cut)
Information Warfare
Information Warfare
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473 views • July 09, 2021
Mikki Willis of https://plandemic-movie.org has made this 1 hour condensed version of one of the most important discussions on COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. Originally over 3 hours long, this version breaks down the essentials and really brings the facts to light.

Mirrored from:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/censored-dark-horse-podcast-bret-weinstein-robert-malone-inventor-mrna-vaccine-technology/
Brought to you by Bret Weinstein, Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch.
Aired on the Darkhorse podcast in June of 2021 - BANNED by YouTube (of course).
https://www.youtube.com/c/BretWeinsteinDarkHorse/featured

Pfizer Biodistribution Study
https://files.catbox.moe/0vwcmj.pdf
Should you get vaccinated? by Steve Kirsch
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
Researcher: 'We Made a Big Mistake' on COVID-19 Vaccine
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/14/covid-19-vaccine-mistake.aspx
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alters barrier function in 2D static and
3D microfluidic in-vitro models of the human blood-brain barrier
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33053430/
Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Antigen Detected
in the Plasma of mRNA-1273 Vaccine Recipients
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
Keywords
sciencecorruptionfdacdccrimevaccinevaccine injurypandemicleukemiadangerautoimmuneovarieslymphomabone marrowanemiapfizercovid-19ivermectinmikki willismrnabret weinsteinspike proteinrobert malonesteve kirschbiodistribution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy