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Tank talks truth about vaccinations and the harm.
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40 views • December 02, 2020
Vaccinations do not cure, they harm you. Tiny bots are put into your body to track and control everyone. Not BS people. Be aware!
Find the grass roots assemblies in your area and get involved. For your childrens future and everyones health. Common law republics are coming back!
Find the grass roots assemblies in your area and get involved. For your childrens future and everyones health. Common law republics are coming back!
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