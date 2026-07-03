AJN Live - Elon's Father Errol Musk Lives In South Africa & Joins Alex Jones With Grim Assessment Of The Ongoing Extermination Of Whites - 7-02-2026

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EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk's Father Errol Musk, Who Lives In South Africa, Gives A Grim Assessment Of The Ongoing Extermination Of Whites, And Issues An Emergency Warning To The Western World That Communist Forces Are Preparing To Carry Out The Same Horrors In Their Nations! Overall, Musk Is Optimistic That The West Has Awakened And Is Beginning To Turn The Tide Against The Globalists & Their 3rd World Armies! Other Topics Include: ➤Errol's Assessment Of The Iran War ➤That Fact That The Communist Mayor Of New York Is Riding High Now, But In The End Is Doomed To Total Failure ➤On The 250th Birthday Of The US, What Defines American Exceptionalism? & MUCH MORE! THIS IS A FULL MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!