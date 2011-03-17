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2011-03-17 - Ron Paul on Afghanistan US House Floor 3rd March 2011
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Mirrored from Campaign for Liberty https://youtu.be/GrHm4phj5RQ
On Thursday, March 17, 2011, Congressman Ron Paul spoke on the U.S. House floor in support of legislation to bring troops home from Afghanistan by December 31, 2011.
On Thursday, March 17, 2011, Congressman Ron Paul spoke on the U.S. House floor in support of legislation to bring troops home from Afghanistan by December 31, 2011.
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