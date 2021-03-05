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WHY DID TEXAS OPEN UP?!
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670 views • March 05, 2021
WHY DID TEXAS OPEN UP?!
The Governor of TX announced he’s opening up The Lone Star State 100%, enraging the mainstream media. The motivation may be political, but numbers don’t lie. Del breaks down the data on three key states, California, New York, and Florida, to reveal what possibly led Gov. Abbott to make such a controversial decision.
#TexasIndependence #ReopenTexas #GregAbbott #RonDesantis #Lockdowns #MaskMandate #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
The Governor of TX announced he’s opening up The Lone Star State 100%, enraging the mainstream media. The motivation may be political, but numbers don’t lie. Del breaks down the data on three key states, California, New York, and Florida, to reveal what possibly led Gov. Abbott to make such a controversial decision.
#TexasIndependence #ReopenTexas #GregAbbott #RonDesantis #Lockdowns #MaskMandate #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
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