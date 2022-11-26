NEW IMAGES OF COMIRNATY PFIZER [22 NOV 2022] (LA QUINTA COLUMNA)

================(world orders review)
NEW IMAGES of the Comirnaty PFIZER [22 NOV 2022] LQC
VIDEO DESCRIPTION: New Images of Comirnaty PFIZER (LQC 22 Nov. 22) More images of the Comirnaty Pfizer "vaccine" using a HAXON ACHILLES II MICROSCOPE with large magnification: 1600 x
DESCRIPCIÓN DEL VIDEO: Más imágenes de la "vacuna" Comirnaty Pfizer al MICROSCOPIO HAXON AQUILES II con gran cantidad de aumentos: 1600 x
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
