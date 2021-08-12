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STUDY: Teenage boys 14 times more likely to suffer heart complications with Pfizer jab
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100 views • August 12, 2021
Teenage boys are 14 times more likely to suffer heart complications after receiving the Pfizer jab, a study has found.
Dr Ros Jones: "It seems to get worse the younger you are. Are they going to need a transplant in 10 years? They don't know."
source:
TalkRadio TV
Dr Ros Jones: "It seems to get worse the younger you are. Are they going to need a transplant in 10 years? They don't know."
source:
TalkRadio TV
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