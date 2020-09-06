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'The Transatlantic Tunnel' 1935 Original Sci-Fi Full Movie - Starring Richard Dix and Leslie Banks
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28 views • September 06, 2020
This is the story of an engineer who takes on the most ambitious project ever - excavating a tunnel under the Atlantic Ocean from England to America.
There are huge obstacles and sacrifices he makes while doing so.
It Stars Richard Dix and Leslie Banks with special appearances by George Arliss and Walter Huston. Directed by Maurice Elvey. AKA "The Tunnel".
This is an amazingly accurate science fiction story for it's time. It's from a German novel written in 1913.
The actor C. Aubrey Smith is great as usual. It's slightly blurry and the sound is a bit scratchy, but watchable. It is a 1935 original.
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There are huge obstacles and sacrifices he makes while doing so.
It Stars Richard Dix and Leslie Banks with special appearances by George Arliss and Walter Huston. Directed by Maurice Elvey. AKA "The Tunnel".
This is an amazingly accurate science fiction story for it's time. It's from a German novel written in 1913.
The actor C. Aubrey Smith is great as usual. It's slightly blurry and the sound is a bit scratchy, but watchable. It is a 1935 original.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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