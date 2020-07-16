Dr. Scott Atlas – Open Schools, Kids Are Safe, 3140

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup – back to school style.

The arguments continue over whether to open schools or not. There has never been an argument as devoid of a factual basis is the Desperado’s argument against opening the nation’s schools.

This morning, Fox host, Sandra Smith interview Obama’s former Sec. of Education, Arnie Duncan. He blamed President Trump for not fixing the COVID-19 outbreak in the Spring.

[insert to: “… back into the classroom.”]

Now notice, the question was, what science can you offer to support your argument. As you will see, he can’t provide any actual science, he just talks and talks in politicized generalities. Sandra Smith asks him for the science backup he is using at least 3 times, and Duncan begins his answer the same way with “schools are not bubbles.”

[insert from: “… schools aren’t bubbles to “… “in Sept.”]

So the Desperado’s two basic points are clear: 1. Close schools for as long as possible, and 2. Go back to locking down the economy for as long as possible. And quit asking me about any darned scientific evidence”

[insert from: “Let me repeat…” to “… in communities.”]

He never even attempts to answer the question because there IS no evidence that opening schools is bad for the kids. He goes on and on, no science, no studies, only bubbles and fear.

Before Duncan, Sandra Smith interviewed Dr. Scott Atlas, MD, a professor of neurology now working at the Hoover Institute. Sandra asked Dr. Atlas if we can open schools safely. Note that Dr. Atlas doesn’t talk in generalities. He talks about specific studies and scientific evidence. Big difference.

[insert from “Of course…” to “…recommending?”]

Now this is the crux of this whole school issue. Dr. Atlas stuns Sandra Smith with his science-based response.

[insert from: “Not for children….” To “… stop the spread.”]

Absolutely not! This is the biggest fraud of this entire political exploit. Humanity shouldn’t want to stop the spread among the vast majority of the population. That provides herd immunity protection for the older ones and those with exiting conditions. You want everyone to be exposed to a low viral load so that our natural immune response gets exposed to it and starts building antibodies to it for future use.

Some antibodies are short-lived, some are longer lived, but all of them are useful. The most destructive thing we could possibly do as a result of this is to not exercise our God-given immune systems in this way. Because if we don’t, then the next one – COVID-20 – and don’t think for one minute that there won’t be a COVID-20 surface around about election time – because there will – and COVID-20 will be even worse.

We have this great opportunity to build some natural immunity to the inevitable parade of COVIDS while we have one that is much less deadly that the common annual flu.

But if we follow the advice of Dr. Faustus and the Minions of Satan, humanity will become plague riddled and we will all live out our shortened lives wearing masks. We have to turn this around this year or we are on the fast track for human extinction and I’m not exaggerating.

Now in response, Dr. Atlas lays out study after study in nation after nation – quite the opposite of the former Sec. of Education, Arnie Duncan.

[insert from: “There is no rational…” to “… this country is finished.”]

He is exactly right if we give into what is nothing but another, Desperado-psychological-operation hoax against the United States, this country is finished. This is the Hegemony Moment I keep talking about, roaring up on us just 111 days away.

But it’s not just this nation at risk. When you drop back one notch and consider the damage done to every human immune system by this panic porn, Nov. 3rd is the hegemony moment for the entire human race. Think about it.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American Freedom. Good day.