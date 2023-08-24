September 17th, 2017This was part 5 of a new end-time Bible prophecy series "The Post-Tribulation Rapture & the Great Day of God's Wrath." Jesus and the Apostles were very clear in the Bible about the timing of the rapture in the sequence of end-time events. Jesus taught that the rapture or resurrection of the righteous dead and we who are alive at His coming would be "immediately AFTER the tribulation of those days" (Matthew 24:29-31). And the Apostle John confirms this in the book of Revelation as does the Apostle Paul in his letters to the churches. There is also a big misconception about the "day of wrath." Do not let misguided pastors and indoctrinated Christians deceive you about this at the very time we are close to entering the Great Tribulation. For more info go to deanodle.org

Post-Trib Outline: https://www.deanodle.org/single-post/2012/09/30/post-tribulation-rapture-outline