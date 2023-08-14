Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Compounding Pharmacy | Dr. Robert Seik (TPC #1,324)
channel image
Tommy's Podcast
115 Subscribers
55 views
Published 18 hours ago

Profile: https://www.twc.health/pages/dr-robert-seik?ref=-fnKkhUd3Tz3oN


Dr. Robert Seik is a compounding pharmacist and owner of Partell Pharmacy located at 5835 S Eastern Ave Suite 101, Las Vegas. His pharmacy has been in business for over 20 years.

He is known for his cutting edge and forward-thinking solutions to traditional medical treatment challenges. Therefore, it's no surprise that his pharmacy was the first preferred independent pharmacy to partner with The Wellness Company.

Dr. Robert Seik has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry working with national networks of research physicians for companies including Schering-Plough, InterMune, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. During his career Robert was involved in the research and marketing of novel agents for the treatment of various infectious diseases, endocrine, and immune disorders.

Robert completed his pharmacy degree at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA and his clinical training focused on infectious disease and outcomes research.


Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month


https://www.twc.health/tommy code TOMMY for 10% off


Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast 


Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies


Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com


Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1


Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC

Keywords
tpctommys podcasttpc podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket