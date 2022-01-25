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Is the Collapse of the Dollar and the Exposure of Evil Around the Corner As Inflation Hits 7%?
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160 views • January 25, 2022
Bitcoin, Gold & Silver expert, Bo Polny joins us to share why he believes that the collapse of the dollar and the exposure of evil is just around the corner as the inflation rate hits 7%.
Download Bo Polny’s Slides Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020
Learn More About Bo Polny Today At: https://bopolny.com/
See the U.S. Debt Clock Today At: https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Inflation rises 7% over the past year, highest since 1982 - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/12/cpi-december-2021-.html
See the Amount of U.S. Currency In Circulation - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Learn How to Protect Your Health Today & Proactively Protect and Boost Your Immune System Today At: https://www.zstacklife.com/clay - Promo Code - CLAY
Protect Your Wealth Against Run-Away Government-Caused Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve - https://www.amazon.com/Creature-Jekyll-Island-Federal-Reserve/dp/091298645X/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+creature+from+jekyll+island&;qid=1642881513&sprefix=the+creature+%2Caps%2C116&sr=8-1
The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets - https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_1?crid=MBN98PUWC4EX&;keywords=collapse+of+the+dollar&qid=1642881439&sprefix=collapse+of+the+dollar%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-1
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/saudi-arabia-russia-sign-military-cooperation-agreement-677543
Matthew Chapter 13: 16:23 - “16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear. 17 For verily I say unto you, That many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them. 18 Hear ye therefore the parable of the sower. 19 When any one heareth the word of the kingdom, and understandeth it not, then cometh the wicked one, and catcheth away that which was sown in his heart. This is he which received seed by the way side. 20 But he that received the seed into stony places, the same is he that heareth the word, and anon with joy receiveth it; 21 Yet hath he not root in himself, but dureth for a while: for when tribulation or persecution ariseth because of the word, by and by he is offended. 22 He also that received seed among the thorns is he that heareth the word; and the care of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, choke the word, and he becometh unfruitful. 23 But he that received seed into the good ground is he that heareth the word, and understandeth it; which also beareth fruit, and bringeth forth, some an hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty.
Revelation: Chapter 3:18
“I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.”
Haggai: Chapter 2:8
8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 407 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 541 Tickets Remain
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 313 Tickets Remain
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
Download Bo Polny’s Slides Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020
Learn More About Bo Polny Today At: https://bopolny.com/
See the U.S. Debt Clock Today At: https://www.usdebtclock.org/
Inflation rises 7% over the past year, highest since 1982 - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/12/cpi-december-2021-.html
See the Amount of U.S. Currency In Circulation - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Learn How to Protect Your Health Today & Proactively Protect and Boost Your Immune System Today At: https://www.zstacklife.com/clay - Promo Code - CLAY
Protect Your Wealth Against Run-Away Government-Caused Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve - https://www.amazon.com/Creature-Jekyll-Island-Federal-Reserve/dp/091298645X/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+creature+from+jekyll+island&;qid=1642881513&sprefix=the+creature+%2Caps%2C116&sr=8-1
The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets - https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_1?crid=MBN98PUWC4EX&;keywords=collapse+of+the+dollar&qid=1642881439&sprefix=collapse+of+the+dollar%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-1
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/saudi-arabia-russia-sign-military-cooperation-agreement-677543
Matthew Chapter 13: 16:23 - “16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear. 17 For verily I say unto you, That many prophets and righteous men have desired to see those things which ye see, and have not seen them; and to hear those things which ye hear, and have not heard them. 18 Hear ye therefore the parable of the sower. 19 When any one heareth the word of the kingdom, and understandeth it not, then cometh the wicked one, and catcheth away that which was sown in his heart. This is he which received seed by the way side. 20 But he that received the seed into stony places, the same is he that heareth the word, and anon with joy receiveth it; 21 Yet hath he not root in himself, but dureth for a while: for when tribulation or persecution ariseth because of the word, by and by he is offended. 22 He also that received seed among the thorns is he that heareth the word; and the care of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, choke the word, and he becometh unfruitful. 23 But he that received seed into the good ground is he that heareth the word, and understandeth it; which also beareth fruit, and bringeth forth, some an hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty.
Revelation: Chapter 3:18
“I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.”
Haggai: Chapter 2:8
8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 407 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 541 Tickets Remain
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 313 Tickets Remain
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
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