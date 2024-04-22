The Speed “Our”Representatives Rushed To Pass $95 Billion To Ukraine, Israel & Ban TikTok Was Astonishing
All these things that would help We The People they couldn’t care less about. They pale into comparison to laundering your money overseas and banning TikTok
Are the Reps sitting in Congress really representing you? Are you furious yet?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.