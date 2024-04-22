Create New Account
The Speed “Our”Representatives Rushed To Pass $95 Billion To Ukraine, Israel & Ban TikTok Was Astonishing
All these things that would help We The People they couldn’t care less about. They pale into comparison to laundering your money overseas and banning TikTok

Are the Reps sitting in Congress really representing you? Are you furious yet?

