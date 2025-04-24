Trending: Ep76: Starmer Supreme Court, Digital ID, Israel Killing Paramedics, & US Terminates Grants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Rich look at the trending stories of the day.
- Sir Keir Starmer says Supreme Court ruling 'gives clarity' that 'a woman is an adult female'.
- Rwanda launches $100 million procurement for National Biometric Authentication System.
- Israeli military admits ‘professional failures’ over Gaza paramedic killings.
- US medical researchers will have all funds terminated if they support a boycott of Israel.
New Content Daily
Feature-Length Documentaries
Exclusive Original Series
Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com
New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans