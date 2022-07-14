Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Your Best Safety Plan! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.22.19)

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Shouldn't you have a prevention plan against the biggest threat to your safety? The medical Industrial complex has admitted to being the cause of 250,000 deaths in the US every year. Dr Daniels discusses this very real hazard and self defense actions you can take to protect yourself from assault and even death at hands of the medical industrial complex. Tune in. Think Happens.
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